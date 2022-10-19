Agong grants farewell audience to two foreign ambassadors

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience at Istana Negara, here, to two foreign ambassadors who will be ending their term of duty in Malaysia this year.

The two are Saudi Arabia’s ambassador of Malaysia, Datuk Dr Mahmoud Hussein Saeed Qattan and his counterpart from Qatar, Fahad Mohammed Kafoud, who appeared before the King separately.

Mahmoud Hussein started serving in Malaysia in April 2017 and his term will end this Oct 21 while Fahad Mohammed who has served since November 2018, will end his term here this Nov 4.

The session today started at 11 am with Mahmoud Hussein first and followed by Fahad Mohammed.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said that at both farewell ceremonies, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong expressed appreciation to both ambassadors for their role in strengthening bilateral relations between their respective countries and Malaysia to a more comprehensive level.

“His Majesty also stated that both countries were close and important friends of Malaysia, and was also happy with the strong bilateral and diplomatic relations at various levels, especially from the economic aspects,” he said in a statement.-Bernama