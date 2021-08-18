Agong: New PM must seek confidence vote (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) has decreed that the new prime minister to be appointed must seek a vote of confidence as soon as possible to determine his legitimacy and majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement issued today, said His Majesty had decreed this following an audience with leaders and representatives of major political parties yesterday.

His Majesty decreed that the appointment of the prime minister was in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

“In this regard, His Majesty further said that as the Head of State, His Majesty will exercise his duties as the Constitutional Monarch based on the supremacy of the Constitution and the Rule of Law,” said Ahmad Fadil.

Also in attendance during the more than 90-minute long audience session yesterday was the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, who is the Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun also attended the audience.

“His Majesty will chair a special meeting of the Malay Rulers to discuss current issues on Aug 20, 2021 (Friday),” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also advised victorious political party leaders and representatives to extend a hand of cooperation to those who are not successful and to work as a team to maintain harmony.

He said His Majesty and the Sultan of Perak expressed the view that a protracted political crisis can jeopardise government administration at a time when the nation is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“His Majesty and His Highness stressed that the ongoing political crisis and uncertainties have had a negative impact on the country’s economy, and added that due to safety concerns, holding the 15th General Election is not the best option at this time.

He said both Rulers also felt the need for members of the Dewan Rakyat to unite and for all political parties to work together by focusing on current issues and resolving the uncertainties as soon as possible.

On the audience session, Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Sultan of Perak had consented to grant it to state their stand on the need to form a stable government as soon as possible, this following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s and the Cabinet’s resignation on Aug 16.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty was of the view that among the main objectives of the audience session was to state that whoever was appointed to lead the Federal government should be elected in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, and that the people should not be burdened with endless political problems, especially when the country is struggling with health and economic issues as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The consensus and sincerity of Dewan Rakyat members are very much necessary to ensure the welfare and safety of the people is always a priority. Dewan Rakyat members must show solidarity by continuing their efforts with great commitment and by providing the best services to the people.

“The majority of frontliners are exhausted because they deal with thousands of new Covid-19 patients every day. In fact, the country's health facilities are also in a worrying situation,” said Ahmad Fadil.

In addition, he said Al-Sultan Abdullah decreed that ongoing plans such as the implementation of development projects, programmes to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, including vaccination to achieve herd immunity and national recovery, must be maintained.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had also reminded all 220 MPs to submit their statutory declarations to state their support for the new Prime Minister to Istana Negara by 4 pm today.

“His Majesty had also stressed that the purpose of the statutory declaration is to facilitate the process of making a decision to appoint a member of the Dewan Rakyat who in His Majesty’s opinion may have the confidence of the majority of Dewan Rakyat members as provided under Article 43 (2) (a) of the Federal Constitution,” he said.- Bernama