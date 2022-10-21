Agong officiates Maahad Tahfiz Turath Negeri Pahang Complex

KUANTAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today officiated the Maahad Tahfiz Turath Negeri Pahang (MTTNP) Complex here.

His Majesty was accompanied by his sons Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri'ayatuddin Shah.

They were greeted upon arrival by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and the state government leadership, Pahang Foundation (YP) chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Mahmud Mohd Nawawi and Pahang Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPP) CEO Datuk Suhaimi Mohd Yunus.

Al-Sultan Abdullah who is also the Sultan of Pahang, then consented to watch a multimedia presentation before signing the MTTNP complex plaque. This complex started operating in 2020 and currently has 102 students in Form one to Form Three.

Located in Balok Baru village here, the MTTNP building which used to be a resort was taken over by PKPP in 2015, before being developed in smart collaboration with YP.

YP, in a statement, said that MTTNP’s vision is to produce scholars who master the knowledge of Turath (heritage) focusing on the study of books written by great imams and scholars such as Imam Syafi'e, Imam Nawawi and Imam Al-Ghazali covering the study of the Book of Fiqh, Aqidah, Tasawwuf and Arabic.

It also said that the learning method at the maahad tahfiz is given a new lease of life using a modern approach but still maintains traditional characteristics in the chain of knowledge, education and manners in its education system.

Apart from studying Turath, students will also memorise the 30 juz of the Quran and excel in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) based on the Standard Secondary School Curriculum (KSSM)) through academic subjects such as science, mathematics, English and Bahasa Melayu.-Bernama