Agong, Permaisuri congratulate Leong for being first Malaysian to win WFEO Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated Professor Dr Leong Wai Yie for being the first Malaysian to receive an award from the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO).

Their Majesties expressed their joy and pride over Leong’s success in receiving the ‘2021 WFEO Gree Women in Engineering Award’, thus placing Malaysia’s name on the world stage.

“Her outstanding achievements once again prove that Malaysia is capable of producing individuals of quality, caliber and of international standard.

“It also proves that with commitment, high spirit of struggle and hard work, Malaysians are able to compete and succeed at the world level,“ according to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook, today.

Their Majesties expressed the hope that Leong’s achievements would be a source of inspiration for other Malaysians to work hard and strive to achieve success in their respective fields, either in the country or abroad.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Hajah Azizah also wished Leong good luck and prayed that she would enjoy continuous success.

Leong received the “WFEO Green Women in Engineering 2021” award at a ceremony in Paris, France, recently.

According to the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), the “Gree Women in Engineering Award” which began in 2018 aims to recognise outstanding women engineers.

Among Leong’s outstanding achievements is setting up a women’s mentoring programme in engineering for more than 1,000 women engineers.-Bernama