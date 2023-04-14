Agong, Permaisuri convey Chithirai and Vaisakhi greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have conveyed greetings to Tamils and Sikhs celebrating Chithirai Puthandu and the Vaisakhi.

Through a post on Istana Negara Facebook today, Their Majesties expressed the hope that the festivals would bring peace, happiness and well-being to all the Tamil and Sikh communities in Malaysia.

Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, is the first day on the Tamil calendar, traditionally celebrated as a festival by Tamils as the first day of the Tamil month Chittirai.

Vaisakhi marks the beginning of the harvest season according to the Sikh and Punjabi calendars. -Bernama