Agong, Permaisuri express condolences to Perak MB and family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his condolences to Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his family over the passing of the Perak Menteri Besar’s mother, Aminah Mohd Yusuf, yesterday.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also expressed her condolences to the family of the deceased.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page yesterday, Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over the passing and hoped that the family members remained patient and strong during this difficult period.

“Their Majesties pray that the soul of Allahyarhamah (Aminah) be showered with mercy by Allah SWT and be placed among those who believe and do righteous deeds,“ read the post.

Aminah breathed his last at the official residence of the Perak Menteri Besar in Jalan Raja Dihilir, Ipoh, at 11.15 pm yesterday, at the age of 79.

Her remains were safely buried at the Kampung Raban Cemetery in Lenggong at about 11.30 am yesterday. -Bernama