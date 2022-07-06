Agong, Permaisuri extend condolences to former MIC deputy president S. Subramaniam’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their condolences to the family of former MIC deputy president Tan Sri S. Subramaniam who died yesterday.

Through a posting on the Istana Negara Facebook today, Their Majesties expressed sadness with Subramaniam’s passing and hoped that his family would be patient and resolute in facing the situation

“Their Majesties appreciate his service, deeds and sacrifices for the society and country, and regard his death as a huge loss to MIC and the country,” according to the posting.

Subramaniam, 78, died at his residence in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

He was Damansara and Segamat Member of Parliament between 1974 and 2004 and had served as deputy minister at the Prime Minister’s Department, the Ministry of Local Government and Federal Territories, Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Ministry of Agriculture as well as Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

In the political arena, Subramaniam joined the MIC in 1962 and previously held positions as secretary-general, vice-president and deputy president.-Bernama