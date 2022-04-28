Agong, Permaisuri visit injured fire victims at hospital

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited four house fire victims who are being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan (HTAA), here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah arrived at the HTAA main lobby at 3.15 pm, accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and two sons, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

Also present during the visit were Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director, Datuk Dr Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa; Pahang Health director, Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus and Kuantan district police chief, ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu.

Their Majesties then spent about 35 minutes visiting the fire victims at the ICU and were briefed on the fire incident by Wan Mohammad Zaidi before leaving the hospital at 3.55 pm.

A two-year-old male child perished in the fire involving two single-storey, semi-detached houses in Jalan Permatang Badak Perdana 2, here, at 3.15 am today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the fatal victim was Aisliki Mohd Saupi and those seriously injured were the child’s father, Mohd Saupi Mat Daud, 37, his wife Nurolzila Mohd Nor, 31, his sister Shaida, 32, and his friend, Mohd Azwan Kali, 35.

“The fire is believed to have started from the living room of Mohd Saupi’s house followed by an explosion.

“The fire then spread to the adjoining house of a couple and their son, aged five years, and eight-month-old daughter. However, they were unhurt,” he said when contacted.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the cause of the fire and estimated losses were still being investigated.-Bernama