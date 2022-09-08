Agong, Permaisuri wish Happy Onam to Malayalee community

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today wished the Malayalee community in Malaysia a happy Onam.

“May this festival bring peace, happiness and prosperity to the Malayalee community in Malaysia,“ said Their Majesties in a post via the Istana Negara Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Onam is the harvest festival of the Malayalee community. It falls during the first month of the Malayalam calendar known as ‘Chingam’ (which is in August to September).

The festival, which is traditionally celebrated by the people of Kerala, which is in the southern part of India, is to welcome the legendary emperor (Bali Chakravarthi or Mahabali) who, it is believed, will bring about a bountiful harvest.-Bernama