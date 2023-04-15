Agong presents house donated by MUIP to asnaf

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented a new house, donated by the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP), to an asnaf (those eligible to receive zakat or tithe) recipient, Norahati Embong.

His Majesty, accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and their children, including the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, arrived at Kampung Alur Ladang at 3.05 pm.

Their Majesties also spent time with Norahati, 65, who has been using a wheelchair, due to a stroke, since 2020. She will now reside in the new house with her two sisters, Norizan, 63, and Norshahida, 43.

Meanwhile, Norshahida, who represented her older sister, expressed her gratitude for the concern shown by both Their Majesties towards her family.

“Last year, during Ramadan month, His Majesty visited Kampung Baru (Beserah), where we used to live, and saw my sister's (Norahati’s) condition, who was bedridden. I also said that it was difficult to take my sister to the clinic for treatment, as the house we lived in then was built on stilts.

“Thus, His Majesty ordered that MUIP find a suitable site to build a house, and even often monitored the construction process...this is certainly a blessing for us as we never thought we would receive a very invaluable Raya gift,” said Norshahida, who holds a Bachelor's Degree in Islamic Banking.

Norshahida, who is the backbone of the family, said that, after quitting her previous job a few years ago, she now sells kuih full-time to cover family expenses, as well as being able to look after her two sisters.

She added that her sister Norahati also received assistance from MUIP and the Social Welfare Department.

The three-bedroom fully furnished house is measuring 20 x 33 square feet and is worth about RM90,000.

During the visit to the village, the royal family also met with local residents as well as presenting donations to more than 10 asnaf recipients. - Bernama