Agong, Raja Permaisuri break fast at MBK1 field with the people

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today broke fast with the people at the Kuantan City Council field (MBK1) here, which has been a tradition for His Majesty and his family during the month of Ramadan.

Al-Sultan Abdullah arrived at the field at 6 pm, accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and their children.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf and Kuantan Mayor Datuk Hamdan Hussin were on hand to receive Their Majesties.

Prior to breaking fast, Al-Sultan Abdullah mingled with traders and visitors at the Mahkota Square Ramadan bazaar located next to the field, with many requesting picture opportunities as well.

His Majesty also bought various types of delicacies from the bazaar.

Tunku Azizah, meanwhile, distributed about 2,000 packs of ‘bubur lambuk’ or savoury porridge, which Her Majesty had prepared herself.

Their Majesties then handed over contributions to some 100 orphans from the Tengku Ampuan Fatimah Children’s Home in Kuantan and Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Children’s Home in Penor. -Bernama