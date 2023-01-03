Agong, Raja Permaisuri offer condolences to Tunku Zahrah’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today conveyed their condolences to the family of Tunku Zahrah Tunku Osman, who died yesterday.

Tunku Zahrah, 62, was a cousin of the King and Queen.

In a post on the official Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed their sadness over Tunku Zahrah’s passing, and hoped that her family members would remain patient and persevere during this trying time.

Their Majesties also prayed for Allah to have mercy on her soul, and to place her among the believers.

Tunku Zahrah served as a Johor state administrative officer for over 30 years, with her final posting being the deputy secretary to the Johor Government, before she retired in 2020. -Bernama