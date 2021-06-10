Agong’s right to summon any political leader - Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the prerogative to call any political leader when needed to get views on the current situation in the country, said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

The pro-tem chairman of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) said the main leaders of the country’s political parties were summoned to appear before Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to listen and get views from them.

“It is the Agong’s right to meet with anyone (and) if he needs to meet with everyone, that is his decision. The reason (to meet face to face) is up to the Agong. I don’t know why, maybe (His Majesty) wants to know the position and views of these political leaders,” he said in a virtual media conference today.

Commenting on his 45-minute audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Langkawi MP said he proposed the establishment of a special body such as the National Operations Council (MAGERAN) to address four main issues facing Malaysia.

They include the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy as well as political and social instability.

Leaders of political parties including from the opposition have been summoned for audiences with His Majesty beginning yesterday. Leaders from Sarawak are scheduled to have a virtual audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah on June 14.

Dr Mahathir said Al-Sultan Abdullah also asked his views on when the 15th General Election (GE15) would be appropriate.

“He (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) asked if the election could be held next year or any (other) time... I said it’s dangerous to hold it now. Like (what had happened) in Sabah (state elections)... there will be (a) spike in (Covid-19) cases,” he said.

He said the country needed to achieve herd immunity in the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine before GE15 could be held.

“When we achieve herd immunity, giving vaccines to 80% of the people, then it is quite safe to hold elections. If not, what happened to Sabah will happen again,“ he said. — Bernama