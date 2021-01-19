Agong urges Malaysians to set aside differences in fight against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today urged Malaysians to set aside political, racial and religious differences in the fight against Covid-19, which continues to record four-digit positive cases daily since the end of last year.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said His Majesty was confident that with the support and cooperation of all parties, the country will be able to once again flatten the curve of the Covid-19 infection as well as ease the burden borne by frontliners.

His Majesty also expressed concern over the increase in the need for intensive care and the use of beds in intensive care units (ICU), especially in the Klang Valley, which recorded a sharp increase in positive cases, said Ahmad Fadil.

“Due to the increasing need for intensive care and the use of ICU beds, critically ill Covid-19 patients have to be placed in other government hospitals and this could affect the treatment of non-Covid-19 patients,” said Al Sultan Abdullah in a statement issued by Istana Negara, today.

Yesterday, the country recorded 3,306 cases of new Covid-19 infections while 15 Covid-19 hospitals reported over 70 per cent of Covid-19 (non-ICU) bed usage.

Ahmad Fadil also said that Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his sadness to see those who are still insensitive in their daily actions, especially to the adherence to the new norms, and self discipline to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“In this regard, Al-Sultan Abdullah calls on Malaysians to show solidarity and undivided support to the frontliners by working together, with self discipline, in complying with all directives set by the government and the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said..

Ahmad Fadil added that His Majesty also called on everyone to jointly pray that the frontliners will always be protected, that all efforts made by all parties in the fight against Covid-19 are blessed and successful and that the country is always protected and will be free from this pandemic soon.

He also said that His Majesty understood the great challenges faced by the heroes and heroines at the country’s frontline, and hoped that they would persevere in fighting the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah highly praises the sacrifices made by the frontliners for the safety of the people, in taking responsibility for curbing the Covid-19 pandemic as well as treating patients infected by the illness that can be fatal.

“Therefore, His Majesty expressed hope that the frontliners’ strong and fighting spirit, as the country’s main line of defence since the beginning of the pandemic early last year, be appreciated by all Malaysians. Indeed, the hard work of the frontliners should be commended and continue to be appreciated,” he said. — Bernama