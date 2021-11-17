Agong visits completely repaired, rebuilt houses in Pekan

PEKAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah(pix) today visited the houses involved in the repair-and-rebuild project in several villages on the sultanate land here.

His Majesty arrived at the first village, Kampung Permatang Pauh, at 10.50 am, before proceeding to Kampung Parit Engku Dato and Kampung Padang Polo where he mingled with the house owners and presented personal donations to all of them.

Also present were Pekan District Officer Datuk Zaliza Zulkipli and Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Hairi Hussain.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was also briefed by the contractor, Platinum Victory, which carried out the project as part of its corporate social responsibility programmes.

Its director, Shaik Ahmad Sufian Shaik Kamal Farid said today’s programme involved the handover of one newly-rebuilt and four completely repaired houses.

“Overall, we have 38 houses to repair and rebuild in Pekan. Today, we handed over five of the houses to the owners.

“Most of the houses were old and dilapidated, with damaged roofs, walls and floor. So, we fixed and repainted them,” he said.-Bernama