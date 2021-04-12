Agong wants fighting Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery be given priority

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) has urged that during the Emergency period until Aug 1, priority be given to efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and affirmative actions for economic recovery.

His Majesty said these included the government initiatives such as the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme implemented for the benefit of the people and the country’s well-being.

Meanwhile, His Majesty also assured that the country’s system of parliamentary democracy under a constitutional monarchy that upholds the supremacy of the Federal Constitution will continue to be preserved.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah is of the view that a strong government is a prerequisite for political stability, boosting the economy and for sustainable development of the country.

”While the country and people are still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, political stability is vital to attract foreign and domestic investors to stimulate the country’s economic recovery,” His Majesty was quoted as saying in the statement issued by Istana Negara here today.

Ahmad Fadil said the King also advised the country’s politicians to close ranks and work together in combating the Covid-19 pandemic for the safety of the people and prosperity of the country.

“His Majesty also advised them to focus on fulfilling their responsibilities and trust in helping the people impacted by the pandemic regardless of their political beliefs.

“Politicians should be role models to the people with regard to unity and good governance. Let the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan be a good start to improving the country’s political landscape to one that is cleaner, more civil and with more integrity,” His Majesty said, according to the statement. — Bernama