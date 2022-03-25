Agong wishes Happy 215th police day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wishes Happy 215th Police Day to all members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), including the veterans and retirees.

His Majesty expressed his highest appreciation to the PDRM personnel for their service and commitment in carrying the trust and responsibility of maintaining peace and harmony in the country.

The King also expressed his gratitude and pride towards members of the police force, as well as the retirees, for their sacrifices in having worked tirelessly, regardless of time and situation.

“May the PDRM staff continue to be strong and enthusiastic to serve in order to safeguard the sovereignty, security, well-being of the people and the country,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah in a statement shared on the Istana Negara Facebook account today.

His Majesty also prayed that all the PDRM personnel be blessed and protected by Allah SWT from all forms of threats and disasters , and all the fallen heroes to be placed among the righteous.-Bernama