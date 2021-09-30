Ahmad blames Act’s absence for making him a political victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan(pix)(BN-Pontian) has blamed the absence of the Political Funding Act for turning him into a political victim since he has to pay RM1.1 million to be acquitted from his money-laundering charges.

The now freed Umno secretary-general then urged that the Act should be tabled in this parliament sitting as the prime minister has also mentioned earlier that a new Bill on this will be introduced soon.

He then admitted that he had received RM1.1 million from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (BN-Pekan) and not the reported RM2 million.

He then said people should respect the court ruling as he has been released and was discharged yesterday but still has to pay the compound.

However, Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) questioned Ahmad on why he paid the RM1.1 million compound.

Ahmad replied that initially he was offered the compound in 2019 since he failed to declare the RM2 million received from the Pekan MP to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) but then he decided to fight it in court as some who received RM50,000 were being compounded 50 times more by the MACC.

“How can it be 50 times more (compound) than the amount received? Some people got RM100,000 and that was 25 times more . So I fought at that time. But I saw the court process was really slow, so I confessed to MACC I received RM1.1 million but I did not admit to receiving RM2 million,“ he said.

Ahmad said Najib himself had confirmed the exact amount he had received from the former prime minister.

“So I would like to urge the government that the Political Funds Act be tabled in this sitting and a bill soon to be introduced because the Prime Minister has mentioned it earlier,“ he said.