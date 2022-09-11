Ahmad Faizal confident Speedy Tigers can lift Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for first time

IPOH: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) is confident that the Speedy Tigers can emerge triumphant in the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2022 hockey tournament against South Korea here tomorrow.

He said although the national team began the tournament in a shaky manner, they managed to find their rhythm to qualify for the final.

“This is a big chance for us to win the title and I hope this time we will finally lift the Cup for the first time through the prayers, support and blessings of all Malaysians.

“I am confident that the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS), private sector and sponsors will come up with incentives to be given to the players to boost their spirits ahead of the final against South Korea tomorrow,” he told reporters in Tambun here today.

The national men’s hockey team produced a blistering performance to down Japan 4-2 in the final round-robin match yesterday to qualify for the final.

The win enabled the Speedy Tigers to accumulate 10 points from three wins, one loss and one draw to occupy second spot, with South Korea, who downed South Africa 2-1 yesterday, perched atop the six-team standings.

Malaysia have never won the prestigious tournament since its inception in 1983 and the best they have done is to finish as runners-up five times. In the previous edition in 2019, Malaysia finished third after defeating Canada 4-2 while South Korea emerged champions and India were runners-up. -Bernama