Ahmad Faizal to discuss with PM on appointment as KTMB chairman

IPOH: Former Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) today said that he will discuss with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over his appointment as Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) chairman.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president said he would meet the Prime Minister in the near future to discuss the matter.

“I was informed that my name will be proposed (for the post) but it has yet to be discussed with the Prime Minister. I am thankful and really feel appreciated.

“Personally, I would like to focus on carrying out work related to politics, especially for Bersatu for the upcoming 15the General Election (GE15),” he told reporters after attending the opening of Ipoh Parti Gerakan Malaysia (Gerakan) Community Service Centre at Kampung Simee here.

Ahmad Faizal described the post as a challenging responsibility, as KTMB was facing losses following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I will accept (the post) at the request of Prime Minister and for the sake of the people,” he added.

A local news portal reported that the Tambun member of Parliament is expected to be appointed as the KTMB chairman, effective next month, replacing Datuk Dr Rameli Musa, whose three years contract expires at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said so far, there has been no discussion between Bersatu and UMNO on seat allocations for GE15.

He also refuted claims that Bersatu wanted to take over many seats as there has been no discussion yet over the matter.

“Each party in the Perikatan Nasional coalition has the right to voice their interest on which seat it want to contest,” said Ahmad Faizal who has been appointed by Muyhiddin who is also Bersatu president to lead negotiations over seat allocations with other PN component parties for the GE15. — Bernama