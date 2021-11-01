Ahmad Fuzi hopes Penang state govt continues to strengthen governance

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak(pix) hopes that the state government can continue to strengthen the principles of good and efficient governance and any decision on development planning policy should consider the needs of the people.

Ahmad Fuzi said the modernity and progress achieved by the state would not mean much if the people have to face hardships and are mired in the rising cost of living.

He said this while delivering the keynote address at the state awards ceremony in conjunction with his 72nd birthday celebration today.

“Therefore, as a people-oriented government, the rising cost of living needs to be tackled more proactively and effectively. I am confident that the state government will continue with the welfare programmes that have been implemented to help those in need,” he said.

On the first day of the ceremony today, a total of 90 recipients were awarded and the highest honour was the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (D.P.P.N) award that carries the title Datuk Seri.

The award was conferred on former Maybank Group chairman Datuk Mohaiyani Shamsudin and Media Prima Bhd Group chairman Datuk Dr Syed Hussian Syed Junid.

Earlier, Ahmad Fuzi inspected the guard of honour mounted by the Third Regiment of Royal Armoured Corps consisted of three officers and 103 members of various ranks, led by Major Amir Ilhan Mohd Yusof.-Bernama