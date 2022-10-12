Ahmad Maslan returns as Deputy Finance Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) and DAP national organising secretary Steven Sim are among those with previous experience who have been appointed as deputy ministers of the Unity Government Cabinet today.

Ahmad, who is Pontian MP, returns as Deputy Finance Minister, having last served in the same position in former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s administration.

Sim, the Bukit Mertajam MP, meanwhile, served as Deputy Youth and Sports Minister under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration from 2018 to 2020.

In addition, Barisan Nasional communications director Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who was formerly Energy and Natural Resources Minister, and former Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) in former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin’s administration are now serving as Deputy Home Minister and Deputy Science and Technology Minister respectively.

The appointment of all 27 deputy ministers were announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight.

Also, three old faces from the previous PH administration are now deputy ministers with different portfolios, the first being former Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching, who has been appointed Deputy Communications and Digital Minister.

The second is former Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh, who now is Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister and the third is former Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong, who has been appointed Deputy International Trade and Industry.

All deputy ministers are scheduled to be sworn in at Istana Negara at 3 pm today.-Bernama