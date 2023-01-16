Ahmad Samsuri denies ‘cold war’ claim between Terengganu, federal govt

KUALA BERANG: Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) has denied an allegation of a ‘cold war’ between state leaders and the federal government following their absence at a programme held in conjunction with the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to the state last Thursday.

Ahmad Samsuri said the state government had no problem working together with the federal government especially involving common interests, adding that their absence was due to miscommunication.

“What happened was due to a communication problem and I don’t want to prolong this issue,” he said after handing over house keys to owners of Tajin Sejahtera Affordable Houses in Kampung Tajin, Hulu Terengganu here today.

“...during the prime minister’s recent visit, I was not informed of any specific business with the state government. Therefore, we only helped in terms of logistics and transport... nothing else was requested,“ he said, adding that previous practice involved the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informing the state government of the purpose of the visit and who is involved.

In the meantime, Ahmad Samsuri said so far the state government has not been called for any official meeting with the central government, however, he said he was expected to attend a ceremony where the Prime Minister will deliver his mandate to state government heads and Cabinet ministers in Kuala Lumpur this Thursday.

In another development, Ahmad Samsuri said he left it to the authorities to investigate Terengganu Umno’s claim that PAS distributed money to the people during the 15th General Election (GE15) in November last year.

“That is the right provided by the GE law to any party who is not satisfied for any reason. The petition will be dealt with in a legal manner by all parties,” he said.

On Jan 3, Terengganu Umno Chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said filed a petition at the Kuala Terengganu High Court to annul the GE15 results involving the Marang, Kemaman and Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seats, alleging that PAS had bribed voters by distributing financial aid a few days before polling day. -Bernama