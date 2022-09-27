Ahmad Syihan coy about top national goalkeeper position

KUALA LUMPUR: Following his sterling performance at the recent Thai King’s Cup tournament, Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed has placed himself in a strong position to challenge for the number one goalkeeping position in the national squad.

The Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) player’s ability in guarding the goalpost when playing against Thailand and Tajikistan at the tournament in Chiang Mai earned him extensive praises from local football fans and observers.

Based on his performance, many feel that the 26-year-old is eligible to shoulder the responsibility of being Harimau Malaya’s top goalkeeper, a role now frequently given to experienced Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Mohd Farizal Marlias.

However, Ahmad Syihan himself remains modest about his contributions in the two key matches in Chiang Mai, saying there is still plenty of room for improvement before he could assume the number one spot.

“I only want to give my best and anything more is not for me to say. Insya-Allah (God willing, on the number one goalkeeping spot), my focus is on myself,” he told reporters when met at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) last night.

He had just returned from Thailand with the Harimau Malaya squad, who lost to Tajikistan 0-3 in a penalty shootout after 90 minutes of play in the final ended goalless.

In the semi-final against Thailand, Ahmad Syihan emerged a hero by saving several dangerous attempts and Supachok Sarachat’s spot kick in the penalty shootout, which Malaysia won 5-3 after regulation play ended 1-1.

Ahmad Syihan was in the first eleven fielded by chief coach Kim Pan Gon in both matches at the Stadium 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai.

Asked on his future with Negeri Sembilan, Ahmad Syihan said he remained committed to the team although his contract would expire at the end of the year.

Ahmad Syihan, who has been linked with a transfer to JDT, said he was ready for a bigger challenge.-Bernama