KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) has called for further regional cooperation to ensure greater preparedness and resilience for any future public health emergencies.

In a statement, the commission said it appreciates the efforts of ASEAN to tackle Covid-19 and now is the time for solidarity and cooperation, while it resolves to collectively mitigate the impact of Covid-19 to ensure the continued enjoyment of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of the people of ASEAN.

AICHR explained that Article 29 of the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration (AHRD) guarantees that every person has the right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health, to basic and affordable health-care services, and to have access to medical facilities.

“We appreciate the measures taken so far by all Member States (ASEAN) to ensure that this right to health is protected as a top priority,” it said.

Furthermore, AICHR highlighted that the right to health is guaranteed to all people and measures taken to protect public health must ensure that all persons at risk or infected by Covid-19, including women, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, migrant workers, and vulnerable and marginalised groups, can also access essential healthcare services.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 has also impacted upon a number of other rights guaranteed by the AHRD, including the rights to work, education, privacy, movement, religion, expression and peaceful assembly.

“While many human rights can be restricted in the pursuit of a legitimate aim, such as public health, this is always subject to the principles of necessity and proportionality,” it said. -Bernama