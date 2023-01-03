Aid for disaster victims such as BWI, BBKA continues

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to provide assistance to eligible disaster victims, including the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) of RM1,000 to each household head (KIR), as well as RM10,000 to the next of kin of victims killed in the disaster.

Deputy Minister of Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong said apart from that, the government also provides Basic Necessity Assistance (BBKA) worth RM2,500 to each KIR and Home Repair Assistance (BPR) with a maximum value of up to RM5,000.

“If the assessment of damage to the house exceeds RM5,000, repair work will be carried out by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and the Ministry of Local Government Development using existing allocations in their respective ministries,“ he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Anyi Ngau (GPS-Baram) about the type and value of the aid that is channeled to victims of natural disasters such as floods and house fire.

Wilson said that for incidents of disaster that occur outside the northeast monsoon period, the government will continue to provide BWI to every eligible KIR.

As for those who are forced to evacuate to relief centres, he said, the KIR of the Malaysian families can refer to their respective PPS to submit their applications for assistance, and for those who do not go to the PPS, they can submit the applications to their respective community leaders.

He said the approval of the application is subject to confirmation by the district officer as the Chairman of the District Disaster Committee. -Bernama