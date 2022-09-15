Aidil Sharin hails players following KDA FC's victory against Red Giants

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC coach Aidil Sharin Sahak (pix) hailed the dedication his players who successfully shouldered the responsibility to ensure the team secured three full points against Selangor FC in the Super League last night.

Admitting that the Red Giants were a “tough nut to crack” more so with their new style and tactics under new coach Nidzam Jamil, he said the determination of his charges to win prevailed over everything.

“Congratulations to the players who showed their determination to play tonight (last night), no matter whether they were imported players or the younger ones, they all played brilliantly. This match was not easy, because we lost 4-1 to Selangor before.

We know they have a new coach who has his own strategies, but at the same time, the KDA FC players also played so brilliantly that they came away with three valuable points,“ he told reporters after the match at their home turf the Darul Aman Stadium here.

KDA FC beat Selangor FC 3-1.

Kedah were one of the inconsistent teams at the beginning of the season after the transfer of several key players such as Baddrol Bakhtiar and Mohd Rizal Ghazali in addition to being frequently plagued by injuries to key local players and imported players.

In this regard, Aidil Sharin hopes that the two-week break they will have will be of help for the injured players to recover before meeting PJ City next.

He also thanked KDA FC fans for their unwavering support.-Bernama