Aidiladha: No animal sacrificial rites allowed in Negeri Sembilan :Mufti dept

SEREMBAN: No animal sacrificial rites are allowed to be carried out in Negeri Sembilan in conjunction with Aidiladha this year, State Mufti Department announced today.

In a statement, it said the congregational Aidiladha prayer would also be limited to a maximum of 12 persons comprising mosques and surau committee members.

The voluntary prayer, however, is not allowed to be held in mosques and surau in areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“The decision was made upon recommendation and advice from the State Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee and the National Security Council (MKN) and has been consented by Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

“The decision has to be made to answer the government’s call for all mass activities to be controlled to curb the spread of Covid-19. It is hoped that all quarters will give their cooperation in this effort,” it said.

The statement said based on the data from the State Health Department, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 50,310 with 456 deaths as of July 8.

The department has also detected 13 cases involving the variants of concern, seven of which were of Beta variant and six, of Delta variant. -Bernama