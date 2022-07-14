Aidiladha Ops: RTD issues over 2,000 summonses in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 2,079 summonses for various traffic offences to motorists in three states under the 2022 Hari Raya Aidiladha Operations.

Melaka RTD director Muhammad Firdaus Sharif said 858 summonses were issued for traffic offences, with 2,454 vehicles inspected throughout the operation conducted on July 7 and 8 and July 12 and 13.

According to him, among the offences recorded include driving with expired licences, no insurance coverage, no driving licences, illegal mirror tints, technical offences and overloaded vehicles.

Meanwhile, Perlis RTD director Fatimah Mohamed Ali Piah said a total of 215 summonses were issued during the period, related to driving licences, technical offences, and beating the red light.

In Penang, some 1,005 summonses were issued under the Hari Raya Aidiladha Op Khas Motorsikal that was carried out at the entrance of the Penang Bridge last night.

Its director, Adenan Md Isa, said 4,902 vehicles, including 542 motorcycles, were inspected during the operation yesterday.

Ten individuals were detained, of which six were in Melaka and four in Penang after they tested positive for drugs.

Meanwhile, Kelantan RTD director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said a total of 5,432 vehicles were inspected, with 216 summonses issued to motorists for not having valid driving licenses.

He added that some 1,116 notices for various offences were also issued under various sections of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama