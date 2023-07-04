Aidilfitri date to be discussed in Fatwa Committee of National Council

PUTRAJAYA: The prediction of the International Astronomy Centre based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that Syawal 1, in most countries is on April 21, will be discussed in the Fatwa Committee of the National Council, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar (pix).

“We have to wait. We will discuss it at the Fatwa Committee level and as much as possible we want to avoid what happened last year, like the unexpected Aidilfitri announcement that caught many by surprise, from recurring.

“I don’t want to pre-empt and leave it to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal to decide,“ he told the media after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleaning Corporation (SWCorp) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) to implement a cleanliness programme, here today.

In Malaysia, the declaration of the date of Syawal 1, would be made by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal immediately after receiving the report of the moon sighting and consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who represents the Malay Rulers.

The Gulf News portal reported that the International Astronomy Centre based in the UAE announced that Muslim countries will carry out the obligation to observe the crescent sighting to determine the beginning of the month of Syawal on April 20, which is likely to be the end of Ramadan.

However, according to the report, some countries in Asia, including Australia, may not be able to sight the new moon of Syawal with the naked eye or using a special telescope.

The report also said most Muslim countries may announce the start of Syawal on April 21 (Friday) as the first day of Aidilfitri.

Asked what preparations Muslims need to make to face any eventuality, Mohd Na'im asked Muslims to be patient because the determination of dates for Eid rests with the authority of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal.

“However, there is a method in the conditions that state that ‘responsible government action is based on the public interest’. I think that is the criteria that will be adopted for the public’s convenience,” he said. -Bernama