Aidilfitri: Mafi to raise production quota for chicken, meat by 30 %

PASIR PUTEH: The Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) is expected to increase the production quota of essential food items by 30 per cent particularly chicken and meat in preparation for Aidilfitri next month.

Its deputy minister Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the sector’s industry players have given assurance that the supply of essential food items for the festive season would be sufficient.

“People do not have to worry about the supply because the government is always monitoring it from time to time,“ he told reporters after attending the Malaysian Family Sales Programme for the Pasir Puteh parliamentary constituency, here today.

The Pasir Puteh Member of Parliament said all quarters should cooperate with the government to ensure that essential food items were not hoarded or smuggled by irresponsible parties.

“We don’t want wholesalers and retailers to hoard essential goods or reduce the sales or smuggle these items to neighbouring countries to gain more profits,” he said, adding that strict actions would be taken against those found committing the offence regardless of their status.

It was reported that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) would continue to hold engagement sessions with Mafi to ensure the issue of rising chicken prices will not continue until the Hari Raya season.-Bernama