Aidilfitri : Only 20% of Fire Dept’s personnel allowed to go on leave

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) will only allow 20 per cent of its personnel to go on leave in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri next month

Director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid (pix) said the rest of the staff would be put on standby in case of emergencies.

He said although only 20 per cent were allowed to go on leave, this would also depend on the current situation for the states prone to open burning and fires.

“In states that are likely to experience drought conditions and wildfires over a long period of time, we will ration their (officers and members) leave.

“If we are short of staff, their leave will be frozen,“ he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, JBPM will launch an operation dubbed Ops Raya Bomba on April 26 as a precautionary measure while celebrating Aidilfitri.

Mohammad Hamdan said patrols would be conducted a week before and after the first day of Hari Raya in residential areas that are hotspots for fires.

“The patrols are made to look into fire risk aspects and ensure there are no hazards that could harm the community and the occupants of the houses or buildings.

He said JBPM would also be monitoring the commercial buildings such as shopping malls which are now actively operating following the country’s transition to the endemic phase to ensure that they are safe.

He added that that fire personnel would also be on standby at the rest and relaxation areas along the highway which are categorised as accident hotspots. — Bernama