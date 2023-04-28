Aidilfitri: Op Selamat, Op Lancar a success - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) has described Op Lancar and the 20th Op Selamat held in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration as successful.

Therefore, he expressed his utmost appreciation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel, who were willing to put aside their personal and family interests to ensure that the safety of the people is given priority throughout this festive season.

He also said the services and sacrifices of police personnel in ensuring smooth traffic flow and that residences are protected from untoward incidents are greatly appreciated.

“This clearly shows their high level of commitment to carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to them.

“The wisdom of the PDRM leadership in carefully strategising assignments and rotation of duties throughout this festive season should also be commended,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the end of the Op Lancar and Op Selamat campaign today.

Acryl Sani also expressed his appreciation to all quarters, including highway concession companies and the media, who joined hands to ensure the successful implementation of Op Selamat.

“Well done, and congratulations to all community members who have obeyed the rules and laws to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones,” he said. -Bernama