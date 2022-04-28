Aidilfitri : Perlis MB advises travellers to practice self-control

KANGAR: Travellers wishing to return home to Perlis to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri are advised to practice self-control to prevent another outbreak of Covid-19.

Perlis Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Azlan Man(pix) said the state government strongly urged the community to exercise self-control even though the Health Ministry (MOH) had earlier announced the relaxation of several standard operating procedures.

“With the flexibility given by the government, it has become important for everyone to have some self-restraint to reduce the spread of the disease,” he said after breaking fast with orphans at Dewan 2020 here tonight.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the MOH had decided that wearing a face mask is optional and no longer mandatory outdoors, beginning May 1.

Meanwhile, Azlan said a total of 240 orphans in the Kangar area were feted and selected to receive zakat (tithe) contributions from several donors.

“These orphans have lost their parents, therefore, it is very appropriate for them to be celebrated ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration,“ he added.-Bernama