Aidilfitri: Plus anticipates two million vehicles during peak days

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) advises motorists to plan their ‘balik kampung’ (return to hometown) travel times during Aidilfitri as two million vehicles are expected to ply the highways between April 29 and May 9, said its managing director Datuk Azman Ismail(pix).

He said traffic volume is expected to increase by 25 per cent to two million vehicles daily, during peak days (between April 29 and May 9), compared with the current 1.6 million vehicles per day.

“PLUS advises highway users to plan their ‘balik kampung’ journey earlier and avoid the Aidilfitri traffic surge, especially at the end of Ramadan,” he said in a statement.

He said PLUS will issue a travel time advisory (TTA) soon to help motorists plan their ‘balik kampung’ as well as ‘balik kota’ (returning to the city) travel times this festive season.

Azman said the highway operation team is ready to face the traffic surge and help the public during their much-anticipated journey for this year’s Aidilfitri celebration.

He added that the holistic highway operations plan covers the adoption of technology to provide safer and more comfortable journeys for motorists.

“The highway readiness plans will be announced soon,” he said. -Bernama