KUALA LUMPUR: The special National Security Council (MKN) meeting scheduled for Monday next week will decide on several matters related to Aidilfitri celebrations this year, including the standard operating procedures (SOP) and inter-district travel permission.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said Aidilfitri SOP will be issued based on the advice and recommendations from the Ministry of Health (MOH) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Today, the Technical Committee will discuss the matters before presenting it at the special MKN meeting on Monday, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We will also listen to MOH presentations, advice and recommendations before making any decision,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri witnessed the signing of the agreement on e-Bakat programme between the Malaysian Armed Forces Family Welfare Body (BAKAT), Mgate Emerging Technologies Sdn Bhd dan HRD Corp at Mindef here.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the agreement signed today is an initiative taken by BAKAT to give housewives of military personnel the opportunity to learn new skills that will enable them to generate income.

He said it aimed to see the participation of 12,000 housewives of military personnel nationwide.

“They will be trained to produce, market and sell a product.

“This will not only help increase their family’s income but may also become a part-time job for the military personnel upon retirement,” he said.

The programme is designed under BAKAT Transformation Programme to increase the skills and knowledge of BAKAT members to enable them to venture into entrepreneurship through proper planning and a systematic platform.

It also aims to empower them through the development of human capital with high potential to increase their family income. — Bernama