Aidilfitri to start Monday in most Arab countries including Saudi Arabia

ANKARA: Saudi Arabia and most Arab countries will celebrate Aidilfitri, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, on Monday.

In a statement, the Saudi Royal Court said the new moon of Syawal, the 10th month in the Islamic lunar calendar, was not born on Saturday (April 30).

“Hence, Sunday, May 1 will be the last day of Ramadan and Aidilfitri will be on Monday, May 2,” Anadolu Agency quoted the statement.

Religious authorities in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Yemen also announced the start of Aidilfitri on Monday.

The Islamic holiday will also be celebrated on Monday in Egypt, Sudan, Libya, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.

Sunni Muslims in Iraq will also celebrate the start of Aidilfitri on Monday.

Meanwhile, Oman, Jordan and Iraq’s Shias will sight the new moon on Syawal on Sunday to determine the start of Aidilfitri.-Bernama