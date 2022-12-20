Ailing diabetic patient forced to seek shelter at flood relief centre

PERMAISURI: An ailing diabetic patient who lost a leg to the disease was among the flood evacuees seeking shelter at Sekloah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Mangkuk here.

Due to his disability and medical condition, Nik Man Awang, 55, had to be carried by the police up to the top floor of a building after his home, which he shares with his wife, Kazlina Mat Ali, 54, and two children, was innundated by 0.4 metres (m) of floodwaters.

Kazlina said she and her husband were forced to evacuate despite it being tough and uncomfortable as they were worried if the water would suddenly rise higher during the night.

“Given a choice, we wouldn’t want to evacuate because only the kitchen is flooded, the rooms and living rooms are still okay.

“But when I think of my husband’s condition, I followed the advice of the police to evacuate immediately. If the water rises while we sleep....who is going to help carry and move him (my husband),” she said when met at SK Kampung Mangkok today.

According to Kazlina, she did not make any preparations as her house was never flooded before.

“This is our first experience in a relief centre. It’s really hard because my husband is wheelchair bound and I have just recovered from a stroke....it’s a bit difficult to move about,” she said.

Meanwhile, fellow evacuee Muhammad Ammar Khalish Zubahi, 10, said he had to evacuate even though he had yet to completely healed from his circumcision.

He was comfortable with the situation, however, as he was accompanied by his family and fellow schoolmates, who were all affected by the floods.

“It’s just been three days since the procedure, I haven’t healed yet. But I’m not bored because I can chat with my friends,” he added. -Bernama