AIM develops digital platform to market micro entrepreneurs's products

TASEK GELUGOR: Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) is developing its digital platform known as ‘Sahabat (Friend) to focus on helping to market products by micro-entrepreneurs under its supervision.

Its chairman, Datuk Shabudin Yahaya(pix), said AIM is currently collaborating with several companies to develop its platform, including by providing training and courses to 378,507 Sahabat AIM members nationwide.

The digital platform has already been set up, and now AIM's focus is to digitise the business of AIM friends by giving them courses, training and information on how to market and do business on the platform.

“AIM was called to create a digital platform, which will be fully implemented in the next six months. People across the country can buy the products produced by the micro-entrepreneurs through the platform,” he told reporters after the Bakul Kasih AIM presentation programme here today.

At the event, Shabudin who is also the Tasek Gelugor MP presented 1,400 food baskets to Sahabat AIM Butterworth branch members today. Also present was AIM managing director Mohamed Shamir Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, Shabudin said AIM would also open opportunities to the younger generation aged 18 to 40 by providing loans through AIM Muda in an effort to ensure the group could increase their income by doing business.

He said the micro-credit organisation would also allocate a special allocation for AIM Muda to provide business and management courses until the entrepreneurs succeed in their respective businesses.

Earlier, in his speech at the event, Shabudin said AIM had provided 15,000 Bakul Kasih AIM to its members to ease their burden during the Covid-19 pandemic.-Bernama