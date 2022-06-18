Aiman Ridhwan, Sofizah emerge national Al-Quran recitation champions

JOHOR BAHRU: Perak qari (male reciter) Aiman Ridhwan Mohamad Ramlan and qariah (female reciter) Sofizah Mousin from Selangor were crowned as the 1443H/2020 national-level Al-Quran recitation champions in their respective categories at the Iskandar Islamic Centre here tonight.

Both took home RM15,000 in cash each with an additional RM10,000 to perform the Haj, as well as a souvenir and a participation certificate.

The runners-up position went to qari Muhammad Umar Syazuli Mohd Tahir from Penang and qariah Sarrul Munirah Haris from Melaka, who each received RM10,000 in cash and RM10,000 to perform the Haj, along with a souvenir and a participation certificate.

Third place was won by qari Azraie Abdul Hak from Melaka and qariah Nurul Syafiqah Nardi from Perak and each received RM7,500, in addition to RM10,000 to perform the Haj, a souvenir and a certificate.

In the 30 juzuk (chapters) memorisation event for hafiz (someone who knows the entire al-Quran by heart), Abdullah Ulwan Ismail of Kelantan was crowned the winner, followed by Shahrul Hanifi Shahrul Yusri from Negeri Sembilan, and Ahmad Huzaifah Ahmad Fauzi of Selangor in third.

Nurjahidah Hadirah Alliar@Ilyas of Johor was announced as the winner in the women’s memorisation category, followed by Asma’ Insyirah Salleh Sani from Negeri Sembilan and Athirah Salihah Al-Azmi from the Federal Territory came in third.

The champion took home RM12,000 in cash and an additional RM10,000 to perform the Haj and a trophy, while the runner-up got RM8,000 with RM10,000 to perform the Haj, and third place won RM6,500 in cash as well as RM10,000 to perform the Haj. Other contestants received a consolation prize of RM2,000 each.

In the 20 juzuk memorisation event, Ahmad Ikmal Mohd Ridhuan from Johor emerged champion followed by Muhammad Adib Ahmad Rozaini from Perak and Ahmad Adil Luqman Nor Ismail from Selangor in third place.

In the women’s category, Nurul Husna Abdul Aziz from Kedah was announced as the winner followed by Auni Nasuha Md Noh from Negeri Sembilan and Aqilah Sulhi Ahmad Rozaini from Perak in third.

The champion took home RM7,000 in cash and an additional RM7,000 to perform the Umrah while the runner-up won RM5,000 and third place, RM3,000. Other contestants received a consolation prize of RM1,500 each.

Meanwhile, for the 10 juzuk recitation event, Muhammad Jibril Mohd Hanafiah from Pahang was announced as the winner followed by Danish Farhan Abdul Razak from Penang and Muhammad Asyraf Amir from Johor in third place.

In the woman’s category, Fatimah Azzahra Mohd Shahrol from Johor was crowned as champion, followed by Siti Nabilah Zamri from Melaka in and Nur Izzati Norazmi from the Federal Territory in third.

The champion took home RM5,000 in cash and a trophy while the runner-up got RM4,000 and third place received RM2,000. Other contestants received a consolation prize of RM1,000.

Earlier, the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his wife Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam consented to closing the event and handing over the prizes to the winners, which also saw Johor emerging as overall champions.

Also present were the Menteri Besar of Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

The event was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on June 12 and took place for six days with 110 participants representing 14 states who were judged by 12 recitation judges and 14 memorisation judges.-Bernama