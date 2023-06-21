Air India finalises order for up to 290 Boeing jets

SAN FRANCISCO: Boeing and Air India on Tuesday announced that they have finalised an order for up to 290 new Boeing jets and expanded services.

The order, which includes 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777X jets with options for 50 737 MAXs and 20 787 Dreamliners, is Boeing’s largest order in South Asia, the announcement said, according to Xinhua.

The companies announced in February that Air India had selected these Boeing models to serve its strategy for sustainable growth.

Over the next 20 years, South Asia is expected to more than triple its in-service fleet from 700 to 2,300 airplanes to meet passenger demand, according to Boeing. -Bernama