NEW DELHI: Air India Wednesday said it flew over 90 all-women-crew flights marking International Women's Day.

Air India said women constitute over 40 per cent of its workforce, with 275 of its 1,825 pilots being women, boasting an airline with a large number of women pilots, according to Xinhua.

“With more Indian women pursuing careers in aviation, we are achieving gender equality in the workforce,“ Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson was quoted by media as saying. -Bernama