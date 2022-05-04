Air Selangor: Water supply in 472 areas fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in 472 areas in Petaling, Sepang, Hulu Langat, Putrajaya and Kuala Langat affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption due to the temporary shutdown of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) and Bukit Tampoi LRA, was fully restored at 8 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri, in a statement today, thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation throughout the duration of the unscheduled water disruption.

She said consumers were advised to obtain official information on water supply disruption through all Air Selangor’s official communication channels, namely the Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the website www.airselangor.com.

“Any queries and complaints can also be submitted at the Air Selangor Call Centre at 15300 or the Help Centre on the Air Selangor application,” she said.

Yesterday, a total of 472 areas in five Air Selangor regions experienced unscheduled water supply disruption following the temporary suspension of Sungai Semenyih LRA and Bukit Tampoi LRA due to odour pollution detected at the Jenderam Hilir raw water pump station intake.

It involved 172 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat (54), Sepang (196), Putrajaya (23) and Kuala Langat (27).-Bernama