Air Selangor: Water supply restored by 12 per cent

PETALING JAYA: Water supply recovery in the 463 affected areas in five regions in Selangor has reached 12 per cent as of 6am today, reports SelangorKini.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said the duration of the water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the distance of consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system.

The affected consumers can refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels.

Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted at the Help Centre which can be found at www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor mobile application.