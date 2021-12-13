Air ticket subsidy opened to all Sarawak voters

PETALING JAYA: The KL & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) Youth has opened its RM200 air ticket subsidy to all eligible voters in Sarawak who are residing in Peninsular Malaysia.

“We hereby urge the Sarawakian voters to seize the opportunity of the air ticket subsidy and return to hometown to cast the votes,” it said in a statement.

To apply, submit the following: a softcopy of your MyKad IC, bank details, and a proof of a return-trip flight booking to the following link, https://bit.ly/undisarawak_klscahyouth

For further inquiries, contact kcwong@klscah.org.my.