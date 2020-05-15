AirAsia offers complimentary flights to HKL frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia is offering a complimentary flight to selected domestic destinations in Peninsular Malaysia to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) frontliners.

In a joint statement with the Ormond Group, the low-cost airline said it is joining the Ormond Group, which have offered free stays for HKL frontliners, in a gesture of thanks and appreciation to them who have been working selflessly to keep Malaysians safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the spirit of #InThisTogether, we are proud to join forces with the Ormond Group and extend a complimentary flight to a selected domestic destination in Peninsular Malaysia to the HKL frontliners.

“All of them have been the country’s heroes throughout this pandemic outbreak and this is just our small way of saying thank you,” airasia.com chief executive officer (CEO) Karen Chan said.

Meanwhile, the Ormond Group would be extending a complimentary one-night stay to these same health care workers at their flagship property The Chow Kit-An Ormond Hotel.

In addition, the company would also extend a 30 per cent discount to all healthcare workers, Royal Malaysian Police and the Armed Forces personnel involved in the Covid-19 fight for a stay at any of the hotels within the group.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude, this is only a small gesture to show our appreciation,” Ormond Group CEO Gareth Lim said. -Bernama