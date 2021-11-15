AirAsia X: Affected passengers will get travel credits and more

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) today assured passengers affected by the restructuring that it intends to put in place travelling privileges in the form of travel credits, which can be utilised for future purchases of flight tickets once international borders reopen.

It said its priority is to comprehensively restructure and recapitalise the airline so that it can operate again as a low-cost medium-haul operator.

“Our focus to raise new capital is necessary because the airline has not received any external financial support during and before this pandemic. As such, the airline must reset and rebuild a solid platform for a sustainable and viable future so that new investors will be prepared to inject new capital into it,“ it said in a statement.

AAX said the travel credits are on top of the 0.5% passengers will receive and other cash-based entitlements based on annual revenue performance over three years as explained in the explanatory statement issued to all creditors recently.

“These entitlements and the travel credits can only take place if AAX is successfully restructured pursuant to the terms of the Scheme of Arrangement. If the terms of the scheme are not complied with and the scheme fails, AAX will go into liquidation and the passengers will not receive anything in return. It is not the intention of AAX to place the passengers in this situation,” AAX clarified.

The airline issued the clarification in response to media reports on passenger classification and their entitlements under the scheme of arrangement with support from 99% of all creditors. The company also explained why passengers are classified as its creditors.

“In a financial statement, besides being a shareholder, there are only two categories. A party is either a debtor if they are owing money to the company or a creditor if the company owes them money. It is clear that the company owes the passengers who have outstanding amounts owed to them, and hence the classification as creditors.

“Our creditors, despite many being owed vast sums, voted overwhelmingly last Friday to give us the opportunity to survive and recover stronger, as it is in their best interest that we do. Similarly, it is in the best interest of our passengers to allow us to fly again so that we are in a position to honour their travel credits with us. Put simply, the alternative is that everyone loses without any chance of recovery of what is owed if we are not successful in this restructuring.”

It added that AAX’s policies are in line with many operators in the travel industry worldwide and are fully compliant with all regulatory requirements in each of the regions it operates in.

“The airline has ongoing dialogues with all consumer regulators across the region to ensure compliance and is ISO certified for customer complaint management, which is a global benchmark for maintaining the highest standards,“ it said.