Airasia X expands medium-haul network to Northern India

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Aviation Group’s medium-haul affiliate airline, AirAsia X (AAX), continues to expand its network with renewed direct services from Kuala Lumpur to Amritsar in Northern India.

Its chief executive officer, Benyamin Ismail said the restart of the route is part of the company’s effort to strengthen AAX’s position in South Asia, complementing its robust network in North Asia.

“We are optimistic that this route relaunch will not only enhance our medium-haul destination offering with affordable fares but also contribute to the overall business growth,” he said in a statement today.

The renewed direct services will be scheduled four times weekly, effective from Sept 3, 2023, with access to Amritsar, a destination known for its religious significance, tourism attractions, commercial opportunities, and trade prospects.

“As the second destination to India after New Delhi, this route will deliver an additional annual capacity of 157,263 seats between Kuala Lumpur and Amritsar for AAX,” it said.

To celebrate the route recommencement, AAX is offering promotional all-in fare from RM299 one-way for the economy seat and RM999 one-way for the Premium Flatbed.

In addition, guests travelling to/from Amritsar will also enjoy 50 per cent off check-in baggage when they book from today until July 2, 2023, for the travel period between Sept 3, 2023, and March 30, 2024.

-- Bernama