KUALA LUMPUR: Airbnb welcomed Malaysia Productivity Corporation’s (MPC) new guidelines for short-term accommodation (STA) which would help accelerate the tourism sector’s recovery and create more local jobs in Malaysia.

In a statement today, Airbnb said the new guidelines would streamline and simplify registration making it easier for locals, particularly senior citizens and locals in the B40 group, to become hosts.

Airbnb Head of Public Policy (Southeast Asia) Mich Goh said the guidelines are a useful reference point for policymakers considering how best to regulate short-term accommodation at the local level.

“We broadly welcome these new guidelines which take us one step closer to having clear, sensible rules for short-term accommodation across Malaysia.

“While we know each local area is different, the new guidelines give governments a way to simultaneously grow tourism and ensure compliance,“ she said.

Goh said for some governments, reforming short-term accommodation rules may act as a form of regulatory stimulus and help the tourism industry recover faster and stronger.

“Together with hoteliers, airlines, travel agents and other short-term rental platforms, Airbnb and the community of Airbnb hosts are very much a part of Malaysia’s tourism industry which is currently facing unprecedented challenges.

“We are committed to continue being a good partner to the Malaysian government and want to work collaboratively to ensure the long-term, sustainable growth of short-term accommodation, as well as the recovery of the local tourism industry,” she added.

Airbnb’s host and guest community generated over RM3 billion in direct economic impact to Malaysia in 2019, with senior hosts who are above 60 years of age earning RM9 million in 2018. -Bernama