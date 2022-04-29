Airbnb: Penang’s ban on homestay harms livelihood

PETALING JAYA: Airbnb has urged the Penang state government to reconsider its plan to ban homestays.

FMT reported the plan would risk derailing economic recovery efforts and damage Penangites’ livelihood.

According to Airbnb head of public policy, Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Mich Goh, the plan would make it harder for Penang to remain competitive and attract tourists.

Airbnb also claimed that 60% of Penangites believe that Short-Term Rental Accommodation (STRA) increases tourism revenue.